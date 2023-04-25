Speak Out: April 25, 2023

Speak Out: April 25, 2023

Today's Speak Out!

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 25 2023, 07:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 07:00 ist

BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Sunday called out his former party colleagues Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi as “betrayers” in a significant broadside that sought to convey a key political message.

Yediyurappa, arguably the tallest Lingayat leader of the BJP, was deployed to attack fellow community members Shettar and Savadi who are miffed that they were not given tickets to contest the May 10 Assembly election.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Congress
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

 