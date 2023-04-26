Speak Out: April 26, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that though some pre-poll surveys have given Congress the edge in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, nut it is the BJP that is going to emerge victorious after the polls.
He said that former CM Jagadish Shettar and ex-Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, who recently joined the Congress from the BJP after being denied election tickets by the saffron camp, will be defeated in the polls.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mattel introduces Barbie doll with Down syndrome
Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book
Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather
Soon, heritage walks at Delhi's 'haunted' monuments
'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata
OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT
Radio silence suggests failure of Japan Moon landing