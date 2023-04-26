Speak Out: April 26, 2023

Speak Out: April 26, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 26 2023, 07:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 07:16 ist

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that though some pre-poll surveys have given Congress the edge in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, nut it is the BJP that is going to emerge victorious after the polls.

He said that former CM Jagadish Shettar and ex-Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, who recently joined the Congress from the BJP after being denied election tickets by the saffron camp, will be defeated in the polls.

Speak Out
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka News
BJP
Congress
Amit Shah

