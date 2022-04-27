Speak Out: April 27, 2022

After declining the Congress's offer to join the party, political strategist Prashant Kishor said that "more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems".
"I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," he said in a tweet.
