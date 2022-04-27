Speak Out: April 27, 2022

Speak Out: April 27, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 27 2022, 05:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 05:26 ist

After declining the Congress's offer to join the party, political strategist Prashant Kishor said that "more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems".

"I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," he said in a tweet. 

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Prashant Kishor
Congress
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Where will Elon Musk get cash for Twitter?

Where will Elon Musk get cash for Twitter?

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

 