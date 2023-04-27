Speak Out: April 27, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress alleging that it used ‘mazhab’ (meaning religion in Urdu) to come to power.

He added that the BJP followed the principles of 12th Century social reformer of Karnataka Basaveshwara. “The BJP is playing its role in India by following the principles of Basaveshwara,” the minister said. Singh appealed to the people of Karnataka to give BJP a two-thirds majority in the 224-member Assembly. “There is only one party, which can eradicate corruption, end poverty and unemployment and it is the BJP,” he said. Speaking about various development works taking place in the country, Singh said there were 74 airports in India earlier, which had increased to 140 in just nine years of Narendra Modi rule.

