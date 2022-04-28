Speak Out: April 28, 2022

Ahead of the Assembly polls in his home state Gujarat and BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to put Opposition parties in the dock over the fuel price hike targeting them for not reducing VAT on fuel and counterpointing the lesser fuel tax in states ruled by the saffron party.

Leaders from Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and other Opposition parties reacted sharply with some saying that the state has limited provisions to mop up revenue. They also accused the Centre of shirking responsibility.

Read more