Speak Out: April 28, 2023

The Congress on Thursday announced its fifth poll promise of free travel to women in government buses. Rahul Gandhi declared that the five promises will be implemented in the first cabinet meeting and on the first day of coming to power.
"The BJP leaders are ridiculing our guarantee card as bogus. But, if these promises are implemented in Karnataka, will BJP implement them across the country?" Rahul sought to know from the prime minister. He hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that Congress would not fulfil its guarantees.
"Narendra Modi says Congress party would not fulfil its guarantees. We have given you (people) four guarantees and they will be implemented on the first day, in the first cabinet meeting. Modi ji, you said four guarantees will not be fulfilled, I'm adding more to it. We will not (just) fulfil four guarantees on the first day, but will fulfil five," Gandhi said.
