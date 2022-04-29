Speak Out: April 29, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 29 2022, 04:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 04:26 ist

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said violence does not benefit anybody and emphasized the need to bring together all communities and preserve humanity, comments coming in the backdrop of recent clashes between different groups in several parts of the country.

