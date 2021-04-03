Speak Out: April 3, 2021

Speak Out: April 3, 2021

  • Apr 03 2021, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 06:58 ist

BJP National President J P Nadda slammed the Congress party during a rally in Assam, saying that it was suffering from "mental bankruptcy."

The Congress has joined hands with the political parties on religious lines be it Kerala, West Bengal or Assam, Nadda said while addressing election ralles in Assam. "At the same time it has entered into alliances with the Left parties in Bengal and Assam but in Kerala, it is fighting against them. This exposes the party's mental bankruptcy", he said at a poll rally.

