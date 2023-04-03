Speak Out: April 3, 2023

Speak Out: April 3, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 03 2023, 05:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 05:38 ist

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP to fulfil late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's dream of "akhand Bharat" and took a dig at Modi over the issue of his educational degrees.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | BJP's 'Masters in whataboutery'

DH Toon | BJP's 'Masters in whataboutery'

Retired IIT prof campaigns against prejudice and hate

Retired IIT prof campaigns against prejudice and hate

Flavours of Ramzan: An Iftar adventure on Mosque Road

Flavours of Ramzan: An Iftar adventure on Mosque Road

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

How drugs find their way into India

How drugs find their way into India

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

 