Speak Out - April 30, 2021

Speak Out - April 30, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 30 2021, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 08:11 ist

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that oxygen is being made available from many sources.

“Oxygen was available in adequate quantity earlier also and now it is being made available from many sources -- by mobilizing it from industry and abroad and by making available storage tankers and cryogenic tankers. At the same time, the right info regarding oxygen is also very crucial. There's no need to rush to hospitals as a result of panic reactions,” said Health Minister. 

Read more

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India
oxygen
Dr Harsh Vardhan

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Reminder for our leaders

Reminder for our leaders

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

 