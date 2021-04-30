Speak Out - April 30, 2021

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that oxygen is being made available from many sources.

“Oxygen was available in adequate quantity earlier also and now it is being made available from many sources -- by mobilizing it from industry and abroad and by making available storage tankers and cryogenic tankers. At the same time, the right info regarding oxygen is also very crucial. There's no need to rush to hospitals as a result of panic reactions,” said Health Minister.

