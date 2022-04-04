Speak Out: April 4, 2022

Speak Out: April 4, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 04 2022, 06:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 06:24 ist

The CBI is no more a "caged parrot" but is truly performing its duty as India's top criminal investigating agency, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted, saying there was a time when people sitting in the government sometimes used to become a problem in investigations.

