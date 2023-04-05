Speak Out: April 5, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to a journalist's question on the BJP accusing him of "pressuring the judiciary" by asking, "Why do you always say what BJP is saying?", evoking criticism from the saffron party.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China
Easter in Iran
Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'
Rain havoc in parts of B'luru; 14 flights diverted
Trump supporters, detractors crowd around NY courthouse
Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed
Infertility affects one in six people globally: WHO
Crypto jumps as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'