Speak Out: April 5, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 05 2023, 05:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 05:30 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to a journalist's question on the BJP accusing him of "pressuring the judiciary" by asking, "Why do you always say what BJP is saying?", evoking criticism from the saffron party.

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
BJP
Journalists
Speak Out
Indian Politics

