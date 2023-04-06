Speak Out: April 6, 2023

Speak Out: April 6, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 06 2023, 06:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 06:04 ist

Veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi is the primary reason why he and many others are not in the Congress today and claimed that one has to be "spineless" to remain in the grand old party.

