Speak Out: April 7, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2023, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 06:52 ist

Anil Antony, son of former defence minister and Congress leader AK Antony, joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal.

Anil resigned from the Congress in January after he sent out a tweet criticising the BBC for its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP
Congress
Speak Out
AK Antony
India News
Indian Politics

