Speak Out - April 8, 2021

Seeking to corner West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the lack of industrialisation in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that despite politically benefiting from the land agitation at Singur, she has done nothing for the development of the constituency.

Taking a veiled dig at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo for opposing several decisions of the Centre, Shah said that the BJP will pursue politics of cooperation and not confrontation. “We will do politics of development, dialogue and cooperation and not the politics of confrontation,” said Shah.

