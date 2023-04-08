Speak Out: April 8, 2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took a swipe at Pakistan, saying while India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is providing free ration to over 80 crore people, the people in the neighbouring country are struggling to get two meals a day.

