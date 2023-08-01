Speak Out | August 1, 2023

Barely three days before the much awaited verdict of the Allahabad high court on the petition seeking a stay on a Varanasi court's order for a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath virtually endorsed the claims of the Hindu litigants and asked the Muslim community to ''correct the historical mistakes''.

In an interview to a private TV news agency as part of a podcast, Adityanath said that the country would be governed by the Constitution and not by any religion, apparently referring to the proposal on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which was opposed by the Muslim clerics and leaders. In reply to another question, he said that the country would be governed by the Constitution and not by any religion. ''I am a disciple of God but I don't believe in hypocrisy....your religion is within your home....it's not for demonstrating on the streets..not for imposing on others,'' he added. ''You will have to keep the nation first and not your religion if you want to live in the country,'' Adityanath said.

