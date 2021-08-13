Speak Out: August 13, 2021

Speak Out: August 13, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 13 2021, 05:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 05:04 ist

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar virtually addressed the CII Annual Session 2021 on August 12. While addressing the event, EAM Jaishankar said that amid Covid pandemic, India stepped out with medical and food supplies going for those in need. 

“In that period (when Covid first spread) we stood out for 2 reasons - one, we were decisive and largely effective in what we did. Covid caught us when our health infrastructure was very rudimentary, especially in terms of what we needed to do for Covid,” said EAM Jaishankar. 

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Speak Out
S Jaishankar

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Blame it on the new Parliament's 'vastu'

DH Toon | Blame it on the new Parliament's 'vastu'

Ban 'manjha' across India

Ban 'manjha' across India

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 