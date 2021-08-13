Speak Out: August 13, 2021

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar virtually addressed the CII Annual Session 2021 on August 12. While addressing the event, EAM Jaishankar said that amid Covid pandemic, India stepped out with medical and food supplies going for those in need.

“In that period (when Covid first spread) we stood out for 2 reasons - one, we were decisive and largely effective in what we did. Covid caught us when our health infrastructure was very rudimentary, especially in terms of what we needed to do for Covid,” said EAM Jaishankar.

