Speak Out: August 19, 2021

DHNS
  • Aug 19 2021, 05:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 05:58 ist

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said the central government aimed to provide an affordable air travel facility, which even a person "wearing slippers" could avail.

"We want to provide an affordable air travel facility to the common people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again said this facility should be such that even a person wearing 'hawai chappal' (slippers) can travel by air. We, in India, have the full potential to make it a reality," the minister said.

He said the government was making efforts towards expansion of the air services with a view to provide air travel facilities to more and more common people in the coming decade.

