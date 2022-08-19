Speak Out: August 19, 2022

The BJP on Thursday made light of the prospect of larger opposition unity against it for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying the era of the likes of V P Singh and H D Deve Gowda, who headed short-lived coalition governments, was gone and the country now wanted stability, development and effective leadership.
"People of India know that the era of Deve Gowda, I K Gujral and V P Singh is gone. The country now wants stability, development, honesty and effective leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided it and enhanced India's prestige," former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘I Have Nothing Left’: Flooding adds to Afghan crises
700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study
Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%
Govt's face recognition system can see through mask
Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC
NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip