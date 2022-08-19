Speak Out: August 19, 2022

Speak Out: August 19, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 19 2022, 06:00 ist
  Aug 19 2022

The BJP on Thursday made light of the prospect of larger opposition unity against it for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying the era of the likes of V P Singh and H D Deve Gowda, who headed short-lived coalition governments, was gone and the country now wanted stability, development and effective leadership.

"People of India know that the era of Deve Gowda, I K Gujral and V P Singh is gone. The country now wants stability, development, honesty and effective leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided it and enhanced India's prestige," former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Speak Out
BJP
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Indian Politics

