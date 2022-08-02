Speak Out: August 2, 2022

The Lok Sabha Monday saw a thaw in the deadlock between the government and Opposition with the Speaker revoking the suspension of four Congress MPs ahead of a discussion on price.
MPs Nishikant Dubey and Jayant Sinha defended the BJP, with the former saying that India’s GDP was rising over the economies of global powers like the US and China.
