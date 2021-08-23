Speak Out: August 23, 2021

Speak Out: August 23, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2021, 06:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 06:02 ist

The monthly data released on inflation and industrial production last week paints an encouraging picture of the state of the economy. However, a closer look at the numbers shows that a full recovery is still some distance away, even as inflation concerns exist despite a dip.

Anurag Thakur
Speak Out
Inflation
Indian economy

