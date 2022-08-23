Speak Out: August 23, 2022

Speak Out: August 23, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2022, 02:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 02:47 ist

As the countdown began for the election of Congress president, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the party is "unanimously" in favour of Rahul Gandhi for the post.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Ashok Gehlot

What's Brewing

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

Road accidents caused by potholes killed 5,600 in 3 yrs

Road accidents caused by potholes killed 5,600 in 3 yrs

India's first space observatory to open in Uttarakhand

India's first space observatory to open in Uttarakhand

Police arrest 'Robin Hood' thief in Delhi

Police arrest 'Robin Hood' thief in Delhi

Cholera tragedy in Maha village highlights power debts

Cholera tragedy in Maha village highlights power debts

LGBTQ Singaporeans welcome sex law repeal

LGBTQ Singaporeans welcome sex law repeal

 