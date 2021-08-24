Speak Out: August 24, 2021

Reacting to the developments in Afghanistan and the ongoing repatriation efforts, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Afghanistan crisis is "precisely why" the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act was necessary.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'
Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study
America's tallest man dies at age 38
IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair
In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction
Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe
The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return
Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May
Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?
The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan