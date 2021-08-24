Speak Out: August 24, 2021

Speak Out: August 24, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 24 2021, 06:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 06:03 ist

Reacting to the developments in Afghanistan and the ongoing repatriation efforts, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Afghanistan crisis is "precisely why" the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act was necessary.

CAA
Afghanistan
Hardeep Singh Puri
Taliban

