Speak Out: August 29, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 29 2022, 06:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 06:48 ist

The schedule to elect the new President of the Indian National Congress (INC) has been unanimously approved by the Congress Working Committee. The election will be held on October 17 and the result will be declared on October 19.

