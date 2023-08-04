Speak Out: August 4, 2023

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 after an intense debate that saw Home Minister Amit Shah invoke first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, and Congress leaders C Rajagopalachari and Sardar Patel, to defend the legislation that seeks to vest powers to transfer and post bureaucrats in the nation’s capital with the central government.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Japanese man turns into 'human dog'
Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row
Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi
'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials
Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship
McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai