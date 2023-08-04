Speak Out: August 4, 2023

Speak Out: August 4, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 04 2023, 07:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 07:01 ist

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 after an intense debate that saw Home Minister Amit Shah invoke first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, and Congress leaders C Rajagopalachari and Sardar Patel, to defend the legislation that seeks to vest powers to transfer and post bureaucrats in the nation’s capital with the central government.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Parliament
Lok Sabha
Meenakshi Lekhi
BJP
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Japanese man turns into 'human dog'

DH Toon | Japanese man turns into 'human dog'

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 