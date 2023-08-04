Speak Out: August 4, 2023

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 after an intense debate that saw Home Minister Amit Shah invoke first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, and Congress leaders C Rajagopalachari and Sardar Patel, to defend the legislation that seeks to vest powers to transfer and post bureaucrats in the nation’s capital with the central government.

Read more