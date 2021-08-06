Speak Out: August 6, 2021

Speak Out: August 6, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2021, 02:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 02:12 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the opposition parties for stalling the proceedings of the Parliament and accused them of "hurting" the "sentiments" of the nation.

Speak Out
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi
Parliament
Monsoon Session

