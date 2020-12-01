Speak Out: December 1, 2020

DHNS
DHNS,
  Dec 01 2020
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 08:02 ist

Amid the ongoing protests by the farmers from Punjab and Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again defended the new farm laws and said that the opponents are ''spreading apprehensions' and 'misleading' the farmers.
 

 

