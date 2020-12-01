Speak Out: December 1, 2020

Amid the ongoing protests by the farmers from Punjab and Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again defended the new farm laws and said that the opponents are ''spreading apprehensions' and 'misleading' the farmers.
DH Toon | Farmers stand firm, in for 'decisive battle'
Protesting against a cold-hearted govt
The Lead: Nanda Gopal on his latest flick 'Arishadvarga
In Asia, pro-democracy forces worry about Joe Biden
Lahore again tops list of world's most polluted cities
In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism
Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes
Did you know? Covid-19 can enter your brain via nose