Speak Out: December 1, 2022

Speak Out: December 1, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 01 2022, 05:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 05:55 ist

On the eve of the Gujarat Assembly polls' first phase, the BJP on Wednesday intensified its attack on the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said people will give a befitting reply to the opposition party.

