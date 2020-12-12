Speak Out: December 12, 2020

Speak Out: December 12, 2020

India is not responsible for the problem of climate change and is presently contributing only 6.8 per cent of global emissions, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday. He said India is the only G20 nation to be in compliance with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

