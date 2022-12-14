Speak Out: December 14, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the Tax department to ensure that no innocent businessmen were hounded amid allegations of harassment in the name of tax realisation by various traders' bodies and the opposition Samajwadi Party.
