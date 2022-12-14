Speak Out: December 14, 2022

Speak Out: December 14, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 14 2022, 06:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 06:02 ist

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the Tax department to ensure that no innocent businessmen were hounded amid allegations of harassment in the name of tax realisation by various traders' bodies and the opposition Samajwadi Party.

Speak Out
Uttar Pradesh
industries

