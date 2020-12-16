Speak Out: December 16, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday once again reiterated that his government's firm stance on not going back on three controversial agriculture laws against which farmers are staging protests in Delhi. Ruling out any such possibility, Modi blamed the opposition parties for "misleading" the farmers in order to reap political benefits and said that "these laws are most beneficial for which farmers for which even opposition parties and farmers' bodies were demanding for years."
