Speak Out: December 16, 2022

There has been a "substantive decrease" in defection cases after the anti-defection law was implemented, and there is no need to amend it as it has stood the test of time, the government said on Thursday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights
Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner
Infosys@40- A success story that inspires millions
SRK to appear during FIFA Word Cup final
One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world
Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season
End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art
Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve