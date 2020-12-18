Speak Out: December 18, 2020

The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala got an upper hand in Kerala local body elections by securing a majority in around 670 of the 1,199 local bodies that went to the polls.

While the BJP accused the UDF and LDF of striking an understanding to ensure the defeat of NDA candidates, Congress said the local body elections often favour the Left Front in Kerala due to local factors, and it cannot be seen as a mandate to the Left Front government.

The rift in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) came out in the open a day after it faced a major setback in the local body polls in Kerala despiteperforming well in the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Senior Congress MP K Sudhakaran also lashed out at the state Congress leadership and said democracy needs to be reinstated in the party.

"We need to reinstate democracy inside the party. The party should bring in leaders who can instill confidence in the minds of party workers and the civil society. Then we can save the party," Sudhakaran told the media.

