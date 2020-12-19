Speak Out: December 19, 2020

Speak Out: December 19, 2020

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 19 2020, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 07:30 ist

Ahead of a crucial meeting of Sonia Gandhi with a section of senior leaders who had written to her in August demanding an overhaul of the organisation, the Congress on Friday downplayed any internal dissensions and said Rahul Gandhi was the "right person" to lead the party.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sonia Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Speak Out
Randeep Surjewala

What's Brewing

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

 