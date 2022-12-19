Speak Out: December 19, 2022

Speak Out: December 19, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 19 2022, 02:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 02:56 ist

The intra-party wrangling in Telangana Congress appears to have intensified with as many as 13 PCC members submitting their resignations on Sunday, protesting the remarks of some senior leaders that those who "migrated" to Congress from other parties got prominence.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Telangana
Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

A formidable fort sans the roar

A formidable fort sans the roar

How can tainted spinach cause hallucinations?

How can tainted spinach cause hallucinations?

Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé

Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé

Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches

Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

Why do humans walk on two legs?

Why do humans walk on two legs?

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

 