Speak Out: December 19, 2022

The intra-party wrangling in Telangana Congress appears to have intensified with as many as 13 PCC members submitting their resignations on Sunday, protesting the remarks of some senior leaders that those who "migrated" to Congress from other parties got prominence.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business
A formidable fort sans the roar
How can tainted spinach cause hallucinations?
Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé
Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches
Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...
In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn
Why do humans walk on two legs?
The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu
In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC