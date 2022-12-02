Speak Out: December 2, 2022

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hit out at Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the theme of the march is 'totally wrong'.

ANI has quoted Sarma saying, "The Congress’s theme (for the march) is totally wrong. If they had launched the march for ‘Swachh Bharat’ (clean India), education or health, it would have held some meaning for the public."

