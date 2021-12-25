Speak Out: December 25, 2021

Speak Out: December 25, 2021

  • Dec 25 2021, 03:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 03:29 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on December 23, said that the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021, will protect the vulnerable sections like SC, ST, OBC, poor people from being exploited through allurement.

