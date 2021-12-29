Speak Out: December 29, 2021

Recovery of hundreds of crores in cash and gold and silver during an Income Tax raid from a perfume trader in Kanpur has triggered an electoral war between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BJP, with both claiming that the trader was connected to the other.

The BJP leaders were quick to claim that Jain was connected to the SP and also that the trader had accumulated huge wealth during the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing a public meeting at Kanpur on Tuesday, Modi said that the ''perfume of their corruption in UP has come out...the mountain of notes is their only achievement'' referring to the raid. ''Will they take credit for the boxes of notes? They are silent now,'' Modi said.

