Speak Out: December 30, 2022

Briefing the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on his visit to Ayodhya and offering of silver brick brought to Ram temple, CN Ashwath Narayan said there had been a traditional connection between Ayodhya and Ramadevara Betta of Ramanagara.
Narayan also said every action of Uttar Pradesh government had been closely observed by the people of Karnataka and they also demand similar steps to be taken regarding several issues.
