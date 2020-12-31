Speak Out: December 31, 2020

  • Dec 31 2020, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 07:41 ist

The BJP on Wednesday admitted into its fold a man who had allegedly opened fire in the air early this year at an anti-CAA protest site in South East Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh but cancelled his party membership hours later. The membership of Kapil Gujjar was cancelled as soon as senior party leaders came to know of his induction into the party, UP BJP’s general secretary J P S Rathore told PTI.

Speak Out
Shaheen Bagh
BJP

