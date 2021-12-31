Speak Out: December 31, 2021

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah has claimed that ‘Bua, Babua (apparent reference to BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) or Congress leaders cannot prevent the BJP from coming to power in Uttar Pradesh again.
