Speak Out: December 31, 2021

Speak Out: December 31, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 31 2021, 06:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 06:26 ist

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah has claimed that ‘Bua, Babua (apparent reference to BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) or Congress leaders cannot prevent the BJP from coming to power in Uttar Pradesh again.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Amit Shah
BJP
Akhilesh Yadav
Muslims
Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

 