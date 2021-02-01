Speak Out: February 1, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country was saddened by the "insult" to the Tricolour on Republic Day, referring to the religious flag incident at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade. In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi maintained that his government is committed to "modernising" farming and has been taking many steps.

