Speak Out: February 12, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the BJP government believes in development but also has bulldozers for the mafia and that is why women in the state feel safe.

Addressing an election meeting in Shahjahanpur's Kant, Adityanath targeted the opposition Samajwadi Party, saying while it was in power, it only built boundary walls for graveyards in the name of development.

