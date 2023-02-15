Speak Out: February 15, 2023

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said no one was above the law and the Income Tax department would share details about the survey it had carried out at the offices of BBC in New Delhi and Mumbai.
"No one can be above the law of the country," Thakur told reporters in Kalyan when asked about the Income Tax surveys on the BBC offices in India.
