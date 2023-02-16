Speak Out: February 16, 2023

Speak Out: February 16, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  Feb 16 2023, 06:19 ist
  updated: Feb 16 2023, 06:19 ist

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel stoked a controversy by saying the people of Yelburga in Koppal district who sing devotional songs on Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman should stay here, and not those who love 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Speak Out
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Nalin Kumar Kateel
Tipu Sultan

