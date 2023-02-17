Speak Out: February 17, 2023

The Rajya Sabha MP and former CM was sure of the saffron party winning 40 out of 60 seats in the state.

Biplab Deb said "Tripura has a tradition of giving massive mandate... The BJP-IPFT alliance has won 44 seats in 2018 polls, the Left Front has bagged more than 40 seats in 2002," adding, "The northeastern state has witnessed massive development on all fronts – from education to healthcare to infrastructure – in the last five years. I am sure people will bless the BJP by ensuring the victory of our candidates in more than 40 seats."

Read more