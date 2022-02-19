Speak Out: February 19, 2022

Speak Out: February 19, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Feb 19 2022, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 08:10 ist

AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu have "brighter future" in comedy, BJP leader and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday in a swipe at them ahead of the February 20 assembly polls.

Puri, who has been canvassing for his party's candidates across Punjab, also claimed that AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was forced to declare the party's chief ministerial candidate as Mann was "a millstone around his neck."

India News
Punjab
Punjab Assembly Elections
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Elections
Assembly Elections 2022
Hardeep Singh Puri

