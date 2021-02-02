Speak Out: February 2, 2021

Speak Out: February 2, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 02 2021, 07:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 07:44 ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government is ready for talks with the protesting farmers on the three farm laws as discussion is the only way forward. Thousands of farmers are protesting on key entry points to the national capital for over two months, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on crops.

Read more

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2021
Speak Out
Parliament
Farm Bills
Farmers Protest

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Agri Cess: Funds for farmers or barricades?

DH Toon | Agri Cess: Funds for farmers or barricades?

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 