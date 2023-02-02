Speak Out: February 2, 2023

Speak Out: February 2, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 02 2023, 05:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 05:18 ist

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday urged voters to choose ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) if they do not find any candidates to be suitable.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri
NOTA

What's Brewing

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team

Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock Hall nominees

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock Hall nominees

First tigress brought to MP under special project dies

First tigress brought to MP under special project dies

What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

 